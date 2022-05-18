LIC shares gain but still have some distance to cover to reach issue price

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) shares clocked mild gains on Wednesday, a day after the stock of the state-run insurance giant made a weak debut in the secondary market.

The LIC stock rose by as much as Rs 14.6 or 1.7 percent to Rs 890 apiece on BSE after listing at a discount of eight percent the previous day.

However, the stock is still in the discount territory despite the rise compared with its issue price. At the strongest level of the day, LIC shares came within six percent of the issue price of Rs 949.

Manishi Raychaudhuri, Asian Equity Strategist-Equity Cash-Asia Pacific at BNP Paribas, told CNBC-TV18 that in his view the LIC IPO was attractively priced.

"Different IPOs come with the different fundamentals, different management quality and different market presence. I would not comment on specific IPOs or specific stocks, but the IPO index has gone down, and has been secularly going down for more than a year. I think that has something to do broadly with foreign investor sentiment on the market," Raychaudhuri said.

"One trend that might emerge going forward is a slightly better or more reasonable pricing of IPOs that would leave a little more on the table for secondary market investors,” he added.

Macquarie has a 'neutral' call on the LIC stock with a target price of Rs 1,000. At the listing day closing price, the brokerage's target suggests a 14.2 percent upside in LIC shares.

Explaining the rationale behind the brokerage's take on LIC, analyst Suresh Ganapathy told CNBC-TV18: "One has to look at the fact that the embedded value obviously is the biggest component of valuation for LIC and the new business value accretion to the overall value for LIC is actually pretty low."

What happens is that when you give a multiple on this new business, it moves the valuation for the private sector players but doesn't do the same for LIC, he explained.