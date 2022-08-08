Lemon Tree has rallied nearly 12% since this interview 5 days ago

By CNBCTV18.com

The Lemon Tree Hotels stock has been on the rise in the past month and shot up close to 17 percent in the period, Since announcing its quarterly performance five days back, the stock has rallied close to 12 percent.

The company managed to clock in a net profit for the first time in 9 quarters and the average room rate is at its highest ever level, up 20 percent even from the pre-COVID level.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 after the earnings report, Patanjali Keswani, Chairman and Managing Director of the hotel chain company said that rooms may get even more expensive going forward, adding that foreign tourism and large corporate travel are yet to pick up fully.

“International travellers have still not started coming to India. Meetings, incentives, and conferences are still muted and many large corporates still are not at full demand levels. So my expectation is that you may find rooms even more expensive in a few months,” he said.

Patanjali Keswani, Lemon Tree Hotels Interview Highlights:

Demand for hotel rooms will keep increasing

Demand is still at 80-85% vs pre-COVID levels

Going forward rooms may get even more expensive

Foreign tourism & large corporate travel is yet to pick up fully

We may see 50-60% higher realisations

Promise at least 2x income at 50% EBITDA margin in FY23

Target 20,000 rooms in the next 4 years with 75% being managed