    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    Lemon Tree has rallied nearly 12% since this interview 5 days ago

    Lemon Tree has rallied nearly 12% since this interview 5 days ago

    Lemon Tree has rallied nearly 12% since this interview 5 days ago
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    Speaking to CNBC-TV18 after the earnings report, Patanjali Keswani, Chairman and Managing Director of the hotel chain company said that rooms may get even more expensive going forward. The stock since the first quarter result announcement has rallied significantly.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell Lemon Tree Hote share

    TRADE
    The Lemon Tree Hotels stock has been on the rise in the past month and shot up close to 17 percent in the period, Since announcing its quarterly performance five days back, the stock has rallied close to 12 percent.
    The company managed to clock in a net profit for the first time in 9 quarters and the average room rate is at its highest ever level, up 20 percent even from the pre-COVID level.
    Speaking to CNBC-TV18 after the earnings report, Patanjali Keswani, Chairman and Managing Director of the hotel chain company said that rooms may get even more expensive going forward, adding that foreign tourism and large corporate travel are yet to pick up fully.
    “International travellers have still not started coming to India. Meetings, incentives, and conferences are still muted and many large corporates still are not at full demand levels. So my expectation is that you may find rooms even more expensive in a few months,” he said.
    Watch Interview:
    Patanjali Keswani, Lemon Tree Hotels Interview Highlights:
    • Demand for hotel rooms will keep increasing
    • Demand is still at 80-85% vs pre-COVID levels
    • Going forward rooms may get even more expensive
    • Foreign tourism & large corporate travel is yet to pick up fully
    • We may see 50-60% higher realisations
    • Promise at least 2x income at 50% EBITDA margin in FY23
    • Target 20,000 rooms in the next 4 years with 75% being managed
      •  
      (Edited by : Abhishek Jha)
      First Published:  IST

      Tags

      earningsLemon Tree HotelsTourism

      Previous Article

      Reliance, ONGC, and Indian Oil shares gain but Street cautious on BPCL after oil hits 6-month low

      Next Article

      SBI Chairman says deposit rates will rise but with a lag

      arrow down

        Market Movers

        View All
        Top GainersTop Losers
        CurrencyCommodities
        CompanyPriceChng%Chng