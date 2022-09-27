Lemon Tree near 52-week high; Max Financial drops for third day: Stocks that kept dealers busy today

The Nifty managed to defend the 17,000 mark for the second straight day, with banking stocks continuing to underperform. The Nifty Bank has now shed 3,500 points from its all-time high.

Shares of Lemon Tree Hotels ended higher on Tuesday after a two-day drop. 2.5 million shares of the company have exchanged hands in a large trade in Tuesday's session.

Sources within the dealing rooms tell CNBC TV-18 that a leading long-only fund is likely to be the seller in this trade. The stock had another 1.3 million shares exchange hands in a large trade on September 19.

As per the June quarter shareholding pattern, promoters hold only 24 percent stake in Lemon Tree while FPIs including JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs own 27.9 percent in the company. The stock is trading near its 52-week high and has declined only thrice in the month of September.

Defend 17,000!

Dealers suggest that flows continue to remain negative with banking stocks continuing to underperform. The Nifty Bank shed another 250 points on Tuesday, taking its overall drop to 3,500 points from its recent highs.

After plunging to new lows, technology stocks are witnessing some short covering according to dealers. Gautam Shah of Goldilocks Research told CNBC TV-18 in an interview earlier that the IT index, holding on to crucial levels in a tough market gives him confidence that the index is making an attempt to bottom out.

Besides Lemon Tree, here are some other stocks that have been part of the dealing room chatter today:

Max Financial: The stock ended lower for the third straight day and has ended lower in five out of the last six trading sessions, during which it has declined 10 percent. Dealing rooms suggest that a large block deal is likely to be seen in the stock in which the promoter entity could be the seller. Based on the June quarter shareholding patter, promoters hold only 14 percent stake in the company.

Ramkrishna Forgings: The forgings company had its best day in nearly two months after ending 6 percent higher in a weak market. Tuesday's move comes after the stock dropped nearly 10 percent over the last two trading sessions. Dealers indicate that a leading HNI has been an active buyer in today's block deal in which over 1 percent equity exchanged hands. In an interview to CNBC TV-18 last week, the company mentioned that the Electric Vehicles business will contribute to 3-4 percent of total sales in FY23.