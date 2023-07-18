Lemon Tree Hotels signs licence agreement for 72-room property in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar

Shares of Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd ended at Rs 91.90, down by Rs 0.79, or 0.85 percent on the BSE.

Hospitality chain Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd on Tuesday said it has signed a license agreement for a 72-room property in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh under the company’s brand "Lemon Tree Hotel".

The property is expected to be operational by the third quarter of 2026 financial year and will be managed by Carnation Hotels Private Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary and the management arm of Lemon Tree Hotels, the company said in an exchange filing.

The property will feature 72 well-appointed rooms, a banquet, meeting rooms, a restaurant, a bar, a fitness center, and other public areas.

This latest signing, with AKM Hospitality Private Ltd, will be the third property of the group in the city including the operational, Lemon Tree Hotel, Lucknow at Transport Nagar and the upcoming, Lemon Tree Premier, Lucknow at Gomti Nagar.

The Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport is about 24 kms from the property while the railway station is just 11 kms away. The property is connected by both public and private transport from all major cities in India.

Lemon Tree Hotels currently operates 8,550 rooms in 91 hotels across 57 destinations in India and abroad, under its various brands — Aurika Hotels and Resorts, Lemon Tree Premier, Lemon Tree Hotels, Red Fox Hotels, Keys Prima, Keys Select, and Keys Lite.

The company said as the current pipeline of new properties becomes operational, it will be operating 106 hotels with 10,450 rooms, across 64 destinations, in India and abroad.

