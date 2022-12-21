Homemarket newsstocks news

Lemon Tree opens eighth facility in Uttarakhand with 41-room hotel in Mukteshwar

Dec 21, 2022

The latest addition to the leading hotel chain features 41 well-appointed rooms and suites, along with a multi-cuisine restaurant and bar. It also houses a conference room, spa, swimming pool as well as a fitness centre.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
