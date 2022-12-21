English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homemarket Newsstocks News

Lemon Tree opens eighth facility in Uttarakhand with 41-room hotel in Mukteshwar

Lemon Tree opens eighth facility in Uttarakhand with 41-room hotel in Mukteshwar

Lemon Tree opens eighth facility in Uttarakhand with 41-room hotel in Mukteshwar
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 21, 2022 6:27:09 PM IST (Published)

The latest addition to the leading hotel chain features 41 well-appointed rooms and suites, along with a multi-cuisine restaurant and bar. It also houses a conference room, spa, swimming pool as well as a fitness centre.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell Lemon Tree Hote share

TRADE

Recommended Articles

View All
25 car launches in 2023 from Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra and other carmakers

25 car launches in 2023 from Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra and other carmakers

IST4 Min(s) Read

Explained | The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019, being discussed in Rajya Sabha today

Explained | The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019, being discussed in Rajya Sabha today

IST2 Min(s) Read

Here's why diagnostic shares had their best single-day performance in nearly a year

Here's why diagnostic shares had their best single-day performance in nearly a year

IST2 Min(s) Read

Avatar: The Way of Water and the sorcery of spectacle

Avatar: The Way of Water and the sorcery of spectacle

IST6 Min(s) Read

Lemon Tree Hotels has launched its eighth property in the northern state of Uttarakhand at Mukteshwar. The wholly-owned subsidiary as well as the hotel management arm of the company, Carnation Hotels Pvt. Ltd., will be managing the Mukteshwar property.


The latest addition to the leading hotel chain features 41 well-appointed rooms and suites, along with a multi-cuisine restaurant and bar. It also houses a conference room, spa, swimming pool as well as a fitness centre.

The Mukteshwar hotel is closest to the Pantnagar Airport, nearly 90 km away, while the nearest railway station to the property is the Kathgodam railway station at 24 km. The Haldwani Railway Station is 30 km from the hotel.

In terms of a scenic view, the hotel is located amidst lush greenery and mountains with fruit orchards, lush green pathways, and coniferous forests around.

Also Read: Lemon Tree Hotels shares hit a century to trade at an all-time high

Late last month, Lemon Tree Hotels announced that it had signed a license agreement for a 42-room property in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand. The new hotel is expected to be operational by September 2023 and shall be managed by Carnation Hotels.

The company also signed a license agreement for another 42-room hotel in Tezpur, Assam, in November, which is expected to be operational by the end of March 2025.

Its revenue from sales surged over two-fold to Rs 197.4 crore in the September quarter. It posted a profit of Rs 19.35 crore against a loss of Rs 33.16 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Lemon Tree Hotels ended nearly 5 percent lower at Rs 81.25 on Wednesday.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Lemon Tree Hotels

Previous Article

SEBI bans 3 former executives of firm linked to Chandamama comics publisher from securities market 

Next Article

AI Global Investments rejects discovered price for delisting of DFM Foods