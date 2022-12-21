Lemon Tree opens eighth facility in Uttarakhand with 41-room hotel in Mukteshwar

The latest addition to the leading hotel chain features 41 well-appointed rooms and suites, along with a multi-cuisine restaurant and bar. It also houses a conference room, spa, swimming pool as well as a fitness centre.
Lemon Tree Hotels has launched its eighth property in the northern state of Uttarakhand at Mukteshwar. The wholly-owned subsidiary as well as the hotel management arm of the company, Carnation Hotels Pvt. Ltd., will be managing the Mukteshwar property.
The latest addition to the leading hotel chain features 41 well-appointed rooms and suites, along with a multi-cuisine restaurant and bar. It also houses a conference room, spa, swimming pool as well as a fitness centre.
The Mukteshwar hotel is closest to the Pantnagar Airport, nearly 90 km away, while the nearest railway station to the property is the Kathgodam railway station at 24 km. The Haldwani Railway Station is 30 km from the hotel.
In terms of a scenic view, the hotel is located amidst lush greenery and mountains with fruit orchards, lush green pathways, and coniferous forests around.
The company also signed a license agreement for another 42-room hotel in Tezpur, Assam, in November, which is expected to be operational by the end of March 2025.
Its revenue from sales surged over two-fold to Rs 197.4 crore in the September quarter. It posted a profit of Rs 19.35 crore against a loss of Rs 33.16 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Shares of Lemon Tree Hotels ended nearly 5 percent lower at Rs 81.25 on Wednesday.