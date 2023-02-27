Lemon Tree signs license agreement for 110-room property in Kasauli

The property will be operated by Carnation Hotels Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary and management arm of Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd.

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. has entered into a licence agreement for a 110-room property in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh, under the company’s brand 'Aurika'. The new property is expected to be operational in November 2024.

The hotel will feature 110 elegant rooms and suites, a restaurant, a bar, a spa, a swimming pool, a well-equipped fitness centre, and a game room.

The property will be operated by Carnation Hotels Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary and management arm of Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. According to the company's management, this property will further expand its footprint in Himachal Pradesh where it already has an operational property in Baddi and another three coming up in Shimla, Manali, and McLeodganj.

In December 2022, Lemon Tree Hotels signed a Franchise Agreement for a property in Dehradun, the capital city of Uttarakhand, under its brand ‘Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels'.

Lemon Tree Hotels is India’s largest hotel chain in the mid-price segment, and the third largest overall, on the basis of controlling interest in owned and leased rooms.

It operates over 8,300 rooms in 87 hotels across 53 destinations, in India and abroad, under its various brands such as Aurika Hotels & Resorts, Lemon Tree Premier, Lemon Tree Hotels, Red Fox Hotels, Keys Prima, Keys Select, and Keys Lite.

Shares of Lemon Tree Hotels are trading 0.34 percent lower at Rs 73.65.