Lemon Tree Hotels signs licence agreement for two new hotels in Maharashtra

Lemon Tree Hotels has signed a License Agreement for two new properties in Maharashtra under its brands ‘Lemon Tree Hotel’ and ‘Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotel’. The two new hotels are located in the popular beach destination Dapoli in the South Konkan region of Maharashtra.

The two new hotels will become operational by October 2023, Lemon Tree Hotels said in a filing to the stock exchanges on Friday.

Both the properties in Dapoli will be managed and operated by the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary and hotel management arm, Carnation Hotels Pvt. Ltd.

To provide insights into the two new signings - Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels in Sylvan, will house 20 well-appointed rooms, along with a restaurant, swimming pool, and other public areas, in addition to indoor and outdoor games facilities.

Lemon Tree Hotels, Dapoli, will present 50 well-appointed rooms, along with a bar, restaurant, swimming pool, fitness centre, and banquet spaces, among other amenities, the company said.

Thanks to its cool climate almost throughout the year, Dapoli is a perfect holiday spot in Maharashtra and is termed as ‘mini-Mahabaleshwar’ for its pleasant weather. Dapoli is also known for its historical temples, caves, serene beaches and forts, making it an increasingly popular weekend destination.

Both the properties in Dapoli are well connected through public and private transport as well as accessible from major cities in Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Pune.

“We are delighted to announce two hotel signings in Dapoli with our valued partner, PRS Hospitality Infrastructure Development (I) Pvt. Ltd. We already have eight operational hotels in the state, in Mumbai, Pune and Aurangabad, another two upcoming in Mumbai and, now, two in Dapoli,” said the CEO of Carnation Hotels, Mahesh Aiyer.

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. has entered into a licence agreement for a 110-room property in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh, under the company’s brand 'Aurika'. The new property is expected to be operational in November 2024.

Shares of Lemon Tree Hotels ended 0.2 percent lower at Rs 78.25.