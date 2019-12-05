Hospitality
Lemon Tree Hotels gains 5% as CLSA maintains bullish stance
Updated : December 05, 2019 10:09 AM IST
Lemon Tree Hotels shares rallied over 5 percent on Thursday after global brokerage CLSA maintained ‘buy’ rating on the stock with a target price (TP) of Rs 80 per share.
CLSA believes that Q3FY20 has been strong for hotel industry as occupancy levels already exceed 70 percent in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Delhi.
The brokerage said that the premium valuation of the company is justified given its high-growth plans.
