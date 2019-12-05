Hospitality

Lemon Tree Hotels gains 5% as CLSA maintains bullish stance

Updated : December 05, 2019 10:09 AM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels shares rallied over 5 percent on Thursday after global brokerage CLSA maintained ‘buy’ rating on the stock with a target price (TP) of Rs 80 per share.

CLSA believes that Q3FY20 has been strong for hotel industry as occupancy levels already exceed 70 percent in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Delhi.