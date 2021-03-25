Laxmi Organics makes decent market debut; lists at 19.6% premium to issue price

Shares of Laxmi Organics made a decent debut on the bourses on Wednesday despite the ongoing market volatility. The stock listed with a premium of 19.6 percent at Rs 155.5 per share on the NSE as against the issue price of Rs 130 per share. On BSE, it was listed at Rs 156.20 apiece, up 20 percent.

The IPO of Laxmi Organics that was open between March 15-17, 2021, was a major hit as it was subscribed over 106 times. The offer consisted of a fresh issue of Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 300 crore by the promoter group Yellow Stone Trust. The price band was set at Rs 129-130.

The HNI quota of the IPO was subscribed over 217 times, the QIB quota was subscribed 175 times and the retail quota was subscribed 20 times.

The company is expected to utilize the funds generated by the issue towards developing two new chemicals facilities and its working capital requirements. On listing, the company's market cap will stand at Rs 3,428 crore.

Most brokerages had advised subscribing to the issue on strong growth and expansion plans and high market share in the specialty chemicals space. New acquisitions and great clientele are also key positives for the firm.