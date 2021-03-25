Laxmi Organics makes decent market debut; lists at 19.6% premium to issue price
Updated : March 25, 2021 10:01 AM IST
Shares of Laxmi Organics made a decent debut on the bourses on Wednesday despite the ongoing market volatility.
The IPO of Laxmi Organic Industries that was open between March 15-17, 2021, was a major hit as it was subscribed over 106 times.
The offer consisted of a fresh issue of Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 300 crore by the promoter group Yellow Stone Trust.
