Laxmi Organics makes decent market debut; lists at 19.6% premium to issue price

Updated : March 25, 2021 10:01 AM IST

Shares of Laxmi Organics made a decent debut on the bourses on Wednesday despite the ongoing market volatility.
The IPO of Laxmi Organic Industries that was open between March 15-17, 2021, was a major hit as it was subscribed over 106 times.
The offer consisted of a fresh issue of Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 300 crore by the promoter group Yellow Stone Trust.
Published : March 25, 2021 10:01 AM IST

