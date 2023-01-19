homemarket Newsstocks News

Laxmi Organic to acquire Welspun Corp's land in Gujarat for Rs 123 crore

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 19, 2023 8:52:03 PM IST (Published)

Both parties have agreed to an extension of the MoA till March 31 for completing the transaction.

 Specialty chemicals major Laxmi Organic Industries has signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) to purchase the land and civil structures, excluding plant and machinery, from the Dahej unit of Welspun Corp Ltd. located in the Bharuch district of Gujarat for a consideration of Rs 123 crore.

The company on Thursday said that a substantial consideration of Rs 123 crore has been paid as on January 19, 2023, and both parties have agreed to an extension of the MoA till March 31 for completing the transaction.


Laxmi Organic Industries offers a broad range of specialty ingredients and solvents catering to diverse end-market sectors like Pharmaceuticals and others. The company is engaged in the business of specialty chemicals like ethyl acetate, acetic acid, and diketene derivative products.

Mumbai-based Welspun Corp Ltd. is a one-stop service provider offering end-to-end pipe solutions. Its businesses are spread across 50 countries on six continents.

Shares of Laxmi Organic Industries closed 0.59 percent down at Rs 284.85 apiece while shares of Welspun Corp ended flat at Rs 225.10 apiece on the BSE on Thursday.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
