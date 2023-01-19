Laxmi Organic to acquire Welspun Corp's land in Gujarat for Rs 123 crore

Both parties have agreed to an extension of the MoA till March 31 for completing the transaction.
The company on Thursday said that a substantial consideration of Rs 123 crore has been paid as on January 19, 2023, and both parties have agreed to an extension of the MoA till March 31 for completing the transaction.
Laxmi Organic Industries offers a broad range of specialty ingredients and solvents catering to diverse end-market sectors like Pharmaceuticals and others. The company is engaged in the business of specialty chemicals like ethyl acetate, acetic acid, and diketene derivative products.
Mumbai-based Welspun Corp Ltd. is a one-stop service provider offering end-to-end pipe solutions. Its businesses are spread across 50 countries on six continents.