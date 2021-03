The share allotment for the Rs 600-crore IPO of Laxmi Organic is likely to be finalised today. One can check the allotment status on the registrar, Link Intime's website as well as on BSE.

The IPO of Laxmi Organic Industries that opened on March 15 was a major hit as it was subscribed over 106 times. The offer consisted of a fresh issue of Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 300 crore by the promoter group Yellow Stone Trust. The price band was set at Rs 129-130.

The company is expected to utilize the funds generated by the issue towards developing two new chemicals facilities and its working capital requirements. On listing, the company's market cap will stand at Rs 3,428 crore.

The HNI quota of the IPO was subscribed over 217 times, the QIB quota was subscribed 175 times and the retail quota was subscribed 20 times.

Here's how to check allotment status:

On the official BSE website, click on the application check link or click here. Select 'equity' as an issue type and select 'Laxmi Organic' from the drop-down list. Insert your application number and PAN and press enter. Prove that you are a human by clicking on the check box and click on the search button.

Visit Link Intime's website by clicking here. From the list, select the IPO name. Choose one from the Application Number, Client ID, or PAN. If you are selecting the application number, select the application type from ASBA or Non-ASBA, then enter the application number. If you are selecting DP or Client ID, select your depository and enter the ID. Enter the 'captcha' and hit 'submit'.

In case you don't get shares, the amount will be refunded to your bank account.