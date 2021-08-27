This recent debutant has doubled investors' money in 5 months. Should you buy now?

Mumbai-based Laxmi Organic Industries' shares surged 10 percent on Friday, extending gains to the third trading session in a row. The stock of the specialty chemicals company got locked in the upper circuit at 10 percent at Rs 420.55 apiece on BSE before closing at the same level.

Laxmi Organic was in high demand on Dalal Street, as a total of 12.05 lakh shares changed hands during on BSE during the session, as against a daily average of 6.10 lakh recorded in the past two weeks, exchange data showed.

Laxmi Organic Industries is among one of the most successful market debutants so far in 2021. Since the listing of its shares on stock exchanges BSE and NSE in March, Laxmi Organic has given a return of 155.50 percent as of Friday's close.

Laxmi Organic Industries shares listed on stock exchanges BSE and NSE in late March. Laxmi Organic Industries shares listed on stock exchanges BSE and NSE in late March.

Among the analysts upbeat on the company's growth prospects are Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder of Equity99. He suggests buying Laxmi Organics shares on dips for long-term returns.

"The rally started after the company reported superb Q1 numbers. Also, the company`s order books are completely full compared to its capacity for the next 1-1.5 years, which means it will continue to deliver good numbers. The company is fundamentally very strong with an RoE of 17.4 percent and an RoCE of 20.2 percent," he said.

Earlier this month, Laxmi Organic reported a net profit of Rs 102.33 crore for the quarter ended June 30 -- a nearly five-fold increase from a net profit of Rs 21.35 crore for the corresponding period a year ago. Its revenue from operations grew 82.44 percent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 736.35 crore.

Total expenses increased 27.98 percent to Rs 604.77 crore. That included a more than two-fold rise in the cost of raw material to Rs 378.22 crore in the three-month period, from Rs 173.22 crore a year ago.

Should you buy Laxmi Organic shares now?

"The company is almost debt-free with a debt to equity ratio of 0.14. So we consider Laxmi Organics a good bet for the long term, however, we don`t recommend buying at current levels," he said.

The stock has risen 61 percent in August alone. Sharma has assigned a target price of Rs 600 to the stock for the next 6-9 months and recommends a stop loss at Rs 325.