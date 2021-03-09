Laxmi Organic Industries IPO to open on March 15 at price band of Rs 129-130 per share Updated : March 09, 2021 12:51 PM IST The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 300 cr and an OFS of Rs 300 cr from promoter group Yellowstone Trust. Laxmi Organic is a leading manufacturer of Acetyl Intermediates and Specialty Intermediates and the largest manufacturer and exporter of ethyl acetate from India. Published : March 09, 2021 12:51 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply