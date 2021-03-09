Laxmi Organic Industries IPO to open on March 15 at price band of Rs 129-130 per share

The initial public offering (IPO) of specialty chemical manufacturer Laxmi Organic Industries will open for subscription on March 15 and close on March 17. The company has fixed the price band for the issue at Rs 129-130 per share.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 300 crore from promoter group Yellowstone Trust. The anchor portion, if any, will open for a day on March 10.

The total issue size has been reduced to Rs 600 crore from Rs 800 crore earlier as the company has already raised up Rs 200 crore in its pre-IPO placement.

The lot size for the IPO is 115 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 115 equity shares and in multiples of 115 equity shares thereafter. A retail-individual investor can apply for up to 13 lots.

After the issue, the promoter shareholding will be reduced to 72.92 percent from 89.51 percent at present.

As per the filing, the net proceeds from the issue will be utilised for setting up a manufacturing facility for fluorospecialty chemicals, requirements of working capital, purchase of plant and machinery, and prepayment or repayment of all or a portion of outstanding debt.

Axis Capital and DAM Capital Advisors are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

The firm is a leading manufacturer of Acetyl Intermediates and Specialty Intermediates and the largest manufacturer and exporter of ethyl acetate from India.

Began in 1992, the firm is the largest manufacturer of ethyl acetate in India. It has a diverse product portfolio and a market share of approximately 30 percent of the Indian ethyl acetate market and approximately 55 percent of the diketene derivatives market.