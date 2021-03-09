  • SENSEX
Laxmi Organic Industries IPO to open on March 15 at price band of Rs 129-130 per share

Updated : March 09, 2021 12:51 PM IST

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 300 cr and an OFS of Rs 300 cr from promoter group Yellowstone Trust.
Laxmi Organic is a leading manufacturer of Acetyl Intermediates and Specialty Intermediates and the largest manufacturer and exporter of ethyl acetate from India.
Laxmi Organic Industries IPO to open on March 15 at price band of Rs 129-130 per share
