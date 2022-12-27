Fire accident at Laurus Labs' Visakhapatnam plant leaves four employees dead

Two regular and two contract employees have lost their lives after being taken to hospital, according to the company statement.

Laurus Labs Ltd. on Tuesday said that four employees of the company were killed in a fire accident at its plant in Andhra Pradesh.

A flash fire erupted on Monday evening at one of the blocks of the company’s API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) manufacturing plant in Anakapalli district near Visakhapatnam.

Two regular and two contract employees have lost their lives after being taken to hospital, according to the company statement. Another regular employee is undergoing treatment.

Operations at the other production block are running normally.

The company has launched an investigation into the incident.

According to reports, local police said the incident happened during ongoing maintenance work at the plant.

State Industries minister Amarnath informed that the chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the families of the deceased workers.