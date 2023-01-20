Laurus Labs gets Establishment Inspection Report from USFDA for Visakhapatnam plant

On December 26 last year, a fire accident broke out at one of the blocks of Laurus Labs’ API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) manufacturing plant in Anakapally district of Visakhapatnam.

Laurus Labs Ltd. announced on Friday that the company has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for an inspection conducted at a manufacturing facility in Visakhapatnam in October 2022.

The pre-approved inspection of the regulator was conducted at the company's manufacturing facility at Unit-5, Parawada, in Andhra Pradesh between October 24-28 last year.

On December 26 last year, a fire accident broke out at one of the blocks of Laurus Labs’ API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) manufacturing plant in Anakapally district of Visakhapatnam.

Two contract employees and two regular employees of the company lost their lives after reaching the hospital, Laurus Labs had clarified that operations in the other production blocks of the manufacturing plant ran normally. The company launched an investigation into the incident.

Shares of Laurus Labs have corrected from their recent highs after its September quarter earnings when it said that it will be able to achieve 90 percent of its $1 billion in revenue guidance by the end of the financial year.