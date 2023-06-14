More than 47.42 lakh shares of Laurus Labs changed hands on Tuesday on NSE, which was the highest trading volume since June 1, when 69.86 lakh shares of the company were traded.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology company Laurus Labs shares advanced on Wednesday to extend their gaining streak for the third day. The stock, which is part of the BSE 200 index, rallied nearly five percent on Tuesday following a more than two times jump in trading volume.

More than 47.42 lakh shares of Laurus Labs changed hands on Tuesday on NSE, which was the highest trading volume since June 1, when 69.86 lakh shares of the company were traded.

Around 35.17 percent of traded shares on Tuesday were marked for delivery.

Trading volume has picked up in the stock this month as shares have gained around nine percent so far in June 2023.

Laurus Labs shares are trading 29 percent higher from the 52-week low of Rs 279.65 hit on April 28, 2022. The stock, however, is still 41 percent away from the 52-week high of Rs 605.50 hit in August 2022.

Last month, Laurus Labs announced that it signed definitive agreements to acquire an additional 7.24 percent stake in Immunoadoptive Cell Therapy Pvt Ltd (lmmunoACT) for a cash consideration of Rs 80 crore. ImmunoACT is an advanced cell and gene therapy company.

The company had already acquired 26.62 percent of its stake in ImmunoACT in November 2021.

Laurus has a global leadership position in select Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) including anti-retroviral, oncology drugs (incl High Potent APIs), Cardiovascular, and Gastro therapeutics.

The company expects exports worth $38 million in the first quarter (April-June) of FY24 against $138 million in the previous March quarter.

Analysts will watch for a margin recovery in the first quarter as its margins were down at 20.70 percent in the March quarter of FY23 against the estimate of 26 percent.

The company’s earnings per share is estimated at Rs 19.10 in FY24 while the stock trades at 18-19x.

Shares of Laurus Labs were trading at Rs 361 apiece, up 0.33 percent, on BSE at 11:51 AM.