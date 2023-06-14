CNBC TV18
Laurus Labs extends gaining streak to third day, stock up 16% in one month

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 14, 2023 1:44:48 PM IST (Updated)

More than 47.42 lakh shares of Laurus Labs changed hands on Tuesday on NSE, which was the highest trading volume since June 1, when 69.86 lakh shares of the company were traded.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology company Laurus Labs shares advanced on Wednesday to extend their gaining streak for the third day. The stock, which is part of the BSE 200 index, rallied nearly five percent on Tuesday following a more than two times jump in trading volume.

