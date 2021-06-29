This pharma stock rallied over 550% in last 1 year; here's why

Laurus Labs has been a stellar outperformer in the last one year with the pharma stock surging over 550 percent in the period. So far this year, Laurus Labs share price has already returned over 90 percent.

The stock rose from Rs 103.58 a year ago to Rs 685 currently, which is a 561 percent rise during the period. In comparison, Sensex rose 50 percent in one year. The gain has been on the back of a robust growth outlook and strong earnings.

To put it into perspective, an investment of Rs 1 lakh in Laurus Labs a year ago would have turned into Rs 6.6 lakh today.

In its FY21 annual report, Laurus Labs stated that its businesses have a robust growth outlook driven by improving demand and supported by a lineup of capacity expansion plans.

"The synthesis business is expected to stage strong growth over the next two years with sustained new client additions. Laurus Bio is also expected to grow substantially over the next four-five years and would make us a fully integrated player in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space," the report noted.

The report further added that the company is seeing improved footing in its formulation segment, apart from the tendering business, and are expanding capacities to meet the demand.

In the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY21, the firm reported a nearly three-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 296.92 crore on the back of robust performance in all divisions. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 110.15 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 1,411.93 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 839.14 crore for the same period a year ago.

For the financial year ended March 2021, the net profit of the company stood at Rs 984 crore while the revenue from operations came in at Rs 4,814 crore, Laurus Labs said.

Recently, the credit rating agency CARE Ratings also upgraded the company's long-term banking facilities to CARE AA from CARE AA- with a stable outlook.

"The revision in the ratings assigned to the bank facilities of Laurus Labs Limited is on account of significant improvement in the total operating income and profitability margins during FY21 driven by volume sales, generation of healthy cash accruals providing the adequate liquidity comfort, continued incremental demand from existing clientele in non-ARV (Anti-retroviral) segment, completion of strategic acquisitions to augment growth in formulation and synthesis division," CARE Ratings said in a press release.

"However, for Laurus, the risk gets mitigated to a certain extent as the contracts have clause embedded for the exchange rate fluctuation and there is natural hedging through netting off the imports and exports to a large extent," it added.

Laurus Labs operate in three business lines—Generics APIs, Generics Finished Dosage Forms (FDFs), and Synthesis/Ingredients. The company is engaged in the manufacturing of APIs for Anti-Retroviral (ARVs), Oncology, Cardiovascular, Anti-Diabetics, Anti-Asthma, and Gastroenterology.