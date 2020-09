Pharma firm Laurus Labs has more than tripled investor wealth in 2020 on a year-to-date basis surging over 280 percent in 2020 from around Rs 360 in 2020 beginning to Rs 1,368 currently. The gains have come at a time when the market, in general, has seen massive sell-off across sectors. While the overall pharma sector has been on the rise amid the pandemic and has become an investor favourite, Laurus Labs shares have gained the most among its peers.

For the June quarter, the company's net profit jumped over 11 times to Rs 172 crore against Rs 15 crore during the same period in FY20. Revenues from operations were up 77 percent during the quarter under discussion to Rs 974 crore, a press release said. It was Rs 551 crore in the first quarter of the last fiscal.

The AntiViral API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) portfolio showcased a strong revenue growth of 19 percent on the back of higher volumes, added the firm.

Established in 2005 by pharma veteran Dr Satyanarayana Chava, Laurus Labs is a vertically integrated pharma company operating across three segments –APIs, formulations and Synthesis (CDMO). From an anti-AIDS API supplier, the company has been rigorously diversifying its product basket by moving into niche APIs and formulations.

Analysts and brokerages are also very bullish on the stock going ahead.

"We believe that ongoing traction in domestic API (active pharmaceutical ingredients) space and capacity expansion in API space by 20-25 percent will aid Laurus Labs to report sustainable growth in the coming quarters," said Reliance Securities in a recent note. The brokerage replaced heavyweight Sun Pharma with Laurus Labs in its latest model portfolio.