Laurus Labs Q4 Results | Net profit drops 56% to Rs 103 crore, declares dividend

Shares of Laurus Labs Ltd ended at Rs 290.70, down by Rs 4.35, or 1.45 percent on the BSE.
Drug firm Laurus Labs Ltd on Thursday reported a 56 percent year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profit at Rs 103 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.
In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 234.3 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 196.7 crore for the quarter under review.
In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 1,381 crore during the period under review, declining 3.1 percent against Rs 1,425 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted revenue of Rs 1,500.9 crore for the quarter under review.