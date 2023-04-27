Breaking News
Sensex, Nifty 50 off highs, Adani twins, Wipro top gainers
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsLaurus Labs Q4 Results | Net profit drops 56% to Rs 103 crore, declares dividend

Laurus Labs Q4 Results | Net profit drops 56% to Rs 103 crore, declares dividend

Laurus Labs Q4 Results | Net profit drops 56% to Rs 103 crore, declares dividend
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Apr 28, 2023 10:56:51 AM IST (Updated)

Shares of Laurus Labs Ltd ended at Rs 290.70, down by Rs 4.35, or 1.45 percent on the BSE.

Drug firm Laurus Labs Ltd on Thursday reported a 56 percent year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profit at Rs 103 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

Recommended Articles

View All
Hybrid working is the new normal but does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal, career growth?

Hybrid working is the new normal but does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal, career growth?

Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Biden 2024: His record so far on the economy, immigration, civil rights | Explainer

Biden 2024: His record so far on the economy, immigration, civil rights | Explainer

Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read


In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 234.3 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 196.7 crore for the quarter under review.
In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 1,381 crore during the period under review, declining 3.1 percent against Rs 1,425 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted revenue of Rs 1,500.9 crore for the quarter under review.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X