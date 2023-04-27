Laurus Labs Q4 Results | Net profit drops 56% to Rs 103 crore, declares dividend

Shares of Laurus Labs Ltd ended at Rs 290.70, down by Rs 4.35, or 1.45 percent on the BSE.
Drug firm Laurus Labs Ltd on Thursday reported a 56 percent year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profit at Rs 103 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.
In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 234.3 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 196.7 crore for the quarter under review.
In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 1,381 crore during the period under review, declining 3.1 percent against Rs 1,425 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted revenue of Rs 1,500.9 crore for the quarter under review.
The total income for FY23 increased by 22 percent to Rs 6,041 crore, the company said.
At the operating level, EBITDA declined 28 percent to Rs 285.6 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal over Rs 396.7 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.
EBITDA margin stood at 20.7 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 27.8 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.
Founder and chief executive officer Dr. Satyanarayana Chava said FY23 has been a year of significant achievement and meaningful progress despite a challenging macro environment.
The company delivered strong full-year results driven by robust underlying business performance in our key growth pillars CDMO, and non-ARVs generic portfolio, Chava said.
VV Ravi Kumar, executive director, and the chief financial officer said the company's Q4 result was challenging driven by a steep fall in CDMO revenues and the higher upfront costs of capex projects and R&D projects.
The company achieved Rs 1,381 crore in revenues, representing a 3 percent revenue decline, and Rs 287 crore EBITDA, resulting in a 20.8 percent margin, Kumar said.
The board of directors approved the payment of a second interim dividend of Rs 1.20 (60 percent) per equity share of Rs 2 each, for the financial year 2022-23, the company informed exchanges.
