Laurus Labs gains most in over a year after March exports grow 20% from last year

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 12, 2023 8:08:31 PM IST (Published)

The stock has surged nearly 300 percent in the past three years while in the last one-year period the shares have dropped 46 percent.  

Shares of Laurus Labs Ltd. ended over 7 percent higher at Rs 323.40 on Wednesday after the company reported a robust quarterly growth in exports. The pharmaceutical company recorded a 20 percent increase in exports on a year-on-year basis at $138 million for the March quarter. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, exports jumped by 50 percent.

In the December quarter, Laurus Labs reported a better-than-expected financial performance with results mostly at-par with the CNBCTV-18 poll expectations.

The company’s net profit surged 32.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 203.04 crore, compared to Rs 153.7 crore in the same period last year. Net revenue jumped 50.16 percent to Rs 1,544.82 crore from Rs 1,028.76 crore in the year-ago period.

However, Laurus Labs’ EBITDA margin missed the target of 28 percent and stood at 26.1 percent in the December quarter, the lowest since the March quarter of the preceding fiscal year.

Last month, Kotak Institutional Equities turned bearish on Laurus Labs and assigned a ‘reduce’ rating on the pharmaceutical stock, slashing its target price to Rs 295 per share from Rs 350 earlier.

The brokerage firm noted that Laurus Labs’ business mix is unlikely to pivot significantly towards the ‘Synthesis’ segment over the near term.

