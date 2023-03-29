After November downgrade, Kotak further cuts price target on Laurus Labs

Kotak Institutional Equities had set a sell rating with a price target of Rs 350 per share on Laurus Labs in November 2022.

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities has initiated coverage on Laurus Labs Ltd. turning bearish on the stock and assigning a ‘Reduce’ tag on the pharmaceutical stock.

Kotak Institutional Equities also cut its target price on the stock from Rs 350 per share earlier to Rs 295 per share.

Explaining the reason for slashing its target on Laurus Labs, Kotak Institutional Equities stated that the pharmaceutical company’s business mix is unlikely to pivot significantly towards Synthesis over the near term.

The brokerage states that the ‘Synthesis’ segment accounts for the bulk of the pharma company’s value and lends incremental comfort to its valuations.

Further, Kotak expects the company’s Synthesis segment to contribute a whole 32 percent to its overall fiscal year 2025 estimated sales, with an ARV staying relevant at 36 percent.

The brokerage firm had set a sell rating with a price target of Rs 350 per share on Laurus Labs in November 2022.

In the December quarter, Laurus Labs reported a better-than-expected financial performance, with its net profit jumping 32.08 percent to Rs 203.04 crore from Rs 153.73 crore in the year-ago period.

Net revenue rose sharply by 50.16 percent to Rs 1,544.82 crore compared to Rs 1,028.76 crore in the same period last year, marginally higher than expectations.

However, Laurus Labs’ EBITDA margin missed estimates of 28 percent and turned out to be the lowest since the March quarter of the fiscal year 2022.

Shares of Laurus Labs are trading 2 percent higher at Rs 295.35.