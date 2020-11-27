Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Laurus Labs jumps 5% on acquiring majority stake in Richcore Lifesciences; stock up 8% in 2 sessions

Updated : November 27, 2020 12:03 PM IST

Laurus Labs' stock price rose as much as 5.6 percent to Rs 308.90 on BSE. In just 2 sessions, the stock jumped over 8 percent.
Richcore is being valued at Rs 340 crore and the cost of acquisition will be Rs 246.7 crore and will be funded through internal accruals.
The transaction is likely to be closed within three months.
