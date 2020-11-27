Healthcare Laurus Labs jumps 5% on acquiring majority stake in Richcore Lifesciences; stock up 8% in 2 sessions Updated : November 27, 2020 12:03 PM IST Laurus Labs' stock price rose as much as 5.6 percent to Rs 308.90 on BSE. In just 2 sessions, the stock jumped over 8 percent. Richcore is being valued at Rs 340 crore and the cost of acquisition will be Rs 246.7 crore and will be funded through internal accruals. The transaction is likely to be closed within three months. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.