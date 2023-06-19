Laurus Labs to launch novel gene therapy assets in India and other markets, signs MoA with IIT Kanpur

Laurus Labs has said that it will license a few gene therapy assets and will also provide research grants for the advancement of products with the help of pre-clinical development.

Laurus Labs Ltd. has signed a Memorandum of Association (MoA) with Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur for introducing novel gene therapy assets in India and other markets.

In addition to the aforementioned developments, Laurus Labs will provide funding for clinical trials as well as launch products not only in India but also in other emerging markets.