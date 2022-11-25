Laurus Labs subscribes to 26% stake in Ethan Energy India for captive power consumption

This will enable Laurus Labs to consume 100 percent of the solar energy to be supplied by Ethan Energy India from their 10 MW solar energy plant.

Laurus Labs has entered into a share subscription and shareholders' agreement with Ethan Energy India for captive consumption of power, as per government policies for the same.

The pharma company will subscribe to 7.4 lakh shares of Ethan Energy or 26 percent of its total paid-up capital at Rs 52.70 per share.

Currently, under the Indian Electricity Act 2003 and the Electricity Rules 2005, a power project is considered ‘captive’ if the consuming entity or entities consume at least 51 percent of the power generated and own at least 26 percent of the equity.

Shares of Laurus Labs are currently trading at Rs 452.60, up 0.77 percent.