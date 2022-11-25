English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
  • Hours
  • Minutes
  • Seconds

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    Laurus Labs subscribes to 26% stake in Ethan Energy India for captive power consumption

    Laurus Labs subscribes to 26% stake in Ethan Energy India for captive power consumption

    Laurus Labs subscribes to 26% stake in Ethan Energy India for captive power consumption
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com Nov 25, 2022 11:00 AM IST (Published)

    This will enable Laurus Labs to consume 100 percent of the solar energy to be supplied by Ethan Energy India from their 10 MW solar energy plant.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell Laurus Labs share

    TRADE

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Cap on TV channels as part of bouquet raised to Rs 19. How revised TRAI rule will impact broadcasters

    Cap on TV channels as part of bouquet raised to Rs 19. How revised TRAI rule will impact broadcasters

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Why are private banks going old school and opening more branches?

    Why are private banks going old school and opening more branches?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Elon Musk takes on critics but the FIFA World Cup deadline is still afar

    Elon Musk takes on critics but the FIFA World Cup deadline is still afar

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    A new database for mining drugs can help fresh pandemic onslaughts

    A new database for mining drugs can help fresh pandemic onslaughts

    IST3 Min(s) Read


    Laurus Labs has entered into a share subscription and shareholders' agreement with Ethan Energy India for captive consumption of power, as per government policies for the same.
    The pharma company will subscribe to 7.4 lakh shares of Ethan Energy or 26 percent of its total paid-up capital at Rs 52.70 per share.
    Currently, under the Indian Electricity Act 2003 and the Electricity Rules 2005, a power project is considered ‘captive’ if the consuming entity or entities consume at least 51 percent of the power generated and own at least 26 percent of the equity.
    The acquisition will enable Laurus Labs to consume 100 percent of the solar energy to be supplied by Ethan Energy India from their 10 MW solar energy plant.
    Shares of Laurus Labs are currently trading at Rs 452.60, up 0.77 percent.
    (Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Laurus Labs

    Previous Article

    KIOCL shares surge after pellet plant unit at Mangaluru resumes operations

    Next Article

    Veranda Learning partners with IIM Raipur, SHRM to launch online MBA course

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng