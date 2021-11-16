Latent View IPO share allotment likely on Wednesday: Here's how you can check status

Latent View Analytics, a pure-play data analytics services company in India, is expected to finalise the share allotment for its IPO on Wednesday, November 17.

Latent View provides services primarily to companies in Technology, CPG and Retail, and BFSI industries.

The Rs 600-crore IPO received a robust response from investors, with a subscription of more than 40 times on the last day.

Latent View IPO comprises fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 474 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of shares worth Rs 126 crore by existing shareholders.

Up to 75 percent of the issue has been reserved for QIBs, 15 percent for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 10 percent for retail investors.

The price band was fixed at Rs 190-197, and bids could be placed in multiples of 76.

Prior to the IPO, Latent View Analytics raised Rs 267 crore from 34 anchor investors at Rs 197.

Net proceeds from the issue will be utilised for funding inorganic growth initiatives, working capital requirements of the company's material subsidiary, investment in its subsidiaries to augment their capital base for future growth and for general corporate purposes.

Here's how to check the allotment status:

Through the website of registrar - Link Intime

2) Select the IPO name from the dropdown

3) Enter Application Number or DP ID/Client ID or PAN

4) In the case of application number, select application type (ASBA or NON-ASBA) and 'Enter Application Number'. In the case of DPID/Client ID, select Depository "NSDL or CDSL" and enter "DP ID/Client ID"

5) Enter 'Captcha' and submit

On BSE:

2) Select ‘Equity’ and then from the dropdown, select issue name

3) Enter Application Number and PAN

4) Click on the "Search" button