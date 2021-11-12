Latent View Analytics IPO subscribed 40 times so far on final day

Latent View Analytics' initial public offer (IPO) worth Rs 600 crore received a robust response from investors, with a subscription of more than 40 times on Friday. The initial share sale of the Chennai-based data analytics company will close for subscription later in the day.

By noon, Latent View's IPO received bids for a total of 70.2 crore shares as against the 1.8 crore on offer, a subscription of 40 times.

The Rs 600-crore IPO comprises fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 474 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of shares worth Rs 126 crore by existing shareholders. Up to 75 percent of the IPO has been reserved for QIBs, 15 percent for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 10 percent for retail investors.

Bids can be placed for the shares in the price band of Rs 190-197, in multiples of 76. At the upper end of the price band, one lot will cost investors Rs 14,972.

Prior to the IPO, Latent View Analytics raised Rs 267 crore from 34 anchor investors at Rs 197.