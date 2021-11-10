Latent View Analytics IPO subscribed over 3 times so far on Day 1

Latent View Analytics' initial public offering (IPO) worth Rs 600 crore was subscribed more than three times on Wednesday, the first day of the bidding process. The initial share sale of Chennai-based Latent View Analytics, a data analytics company, will close for subscription on Friday, November 12.

By 1:06 pm, Latent View's IPO received bids for a total of 5.7 crore shares as against the 1.8 crore shares on offer, a subscription of 3.3 times.

The portions reserved for qualified institutional buyers and non-institutional investors were subscribed one percent and 48 percent respectively. The categories of retail investors and employees were subscribed 11.8 times and 20 percent respectively.

The Rs 600-crore IPO comprises fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 474 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 126 crore by existing shareholders. Up to 75 per cent of the IPO has been reserved for QIBs, 15 per cent for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 10 per cent for retail investors.

Latent View Analytics plans to use the proceeds from the IPO to fund its working capital requirements, fund inorganic growth initiatives, invest in subsidiaries and for other corporate purposes.

Prior to the IPO, Latent View Analytics raised Rs 267 crore from 34 anchor investors at Rs 197. The anchor investors include Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Axis Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, Edelweiss MF and SBI Life Insurance.

Potential investors can bid for Latent View Analytics shares under the IPO in the price band of Rs 190-197. Shares are available for bidding in multiples of 76.

At the upper end of the price band, one lot will cost investors Rs 14,972.