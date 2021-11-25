Latent View Analytics shares locked in 20% upper circuit, cross Rs 700 mark

Latent View Analytics' shares surged 20 percent on Thursday, continuing to climb to unprecedented heights following a blockbuster market debut. The stock of the Chennai-based data analytics company were locked in the upper circuit in late afternoon deals. This week, Latent View emerged the third best debutant of the year, after Sigachi Industries and Paras Defence.

At 3:00 pm, the Latent View stock was locked in the 20 percent upper circuit on stock exchanges, having crossed the Rs 700 mark for the first time ever. At the current level, the stock is up more than 3.5 times its issue price.

Shares were available for bidding under the IPO in the price band of Rs 190-197.