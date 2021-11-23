Latent View Analytics makes strong debut, shares list at 169% premium over issue price

Latent View Analytics' shares made a strong market debut on Tuesday. On BSE, the stock of Chennai-based data analytics company Latent View listed at Rs 530 apiece, a premium of 169 percent over the issue price of Rs 197. On NSE, Latent View shares began their secondary market journey at Rs 512.2, a premium of 160 percent.

Ahead of the listing, Latent View Analytics' grey market premium (GMP) was steady around Rs 300, according to dealers. Grey market is an unofficial market for unlisted securities.

Under the Latent View IPO, shares were available for bidding in the price band of Rs 190-197 in multiples of 76.

Prior to the IPO, Latent View Analytics had raised Rs 267 crore from 34 anchor investors at Rs 197.

Latent View's Rs 600-crore IPO comprised fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 474 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of shares worth Rs 126 crore. The portion reserved for non-institutional investors -- or high net worth individuals -- was booked 850.7 times, and that for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) 145.5 times.

The quota reserved for retail investors was subscribed 119.4 times, and that for employees 3.9 times. Up to 75 percent of the IPO was reserved for QIBs, 15 percent for non-institutional investors, and 10 percent for retail investors.