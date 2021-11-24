Latent View Analytics shares continue to surge after blockbuster listing

Latent View Analytics' shares extended gains on Wednesday, a day after the Chennai-based data analytics company made a strong debut in the secondary market. Latent View Analytics emerged the third best debutant of the year, after Sigachi Industries and Paras Defence.

At 11:10 am, the Latent View stock was up 10.5 percent at Rs 539.9 on BSE, having risen as much as 11.4 percent to Rs 544.4 earlier in the day.

At the current level, Latent View shares are quoting at a premium of 174 percent over its issue price.

On Tuesday, Latent View Analysts shares listed at Rs 530 on the bourse, a premium of 169 percent over the issue price of Rs 197. On NSE, the stock began its journey at Rs 512.2, a premium of 160 percent. That marked the first mainboard listing after that of Paytm parent One97 Communications , and KFC and Pizza Hut outlet operator Sapphire Foods

Under the Latent View IPO, shares were available for bidding in the price band of Rs 190-197 in multiples of 76. Before the IPO, Latent View Analytics had raised Rs 267 crore from 34 anchor investors at Rs 197.

The portion reserved for non-institutional investors - or high net worth individuals - was booked 850.7 times, and that for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) 145.5 times. The quota reserved for retail investors was subscribed 119.4 times, and that for employees 3.9 times.