    Larsen & Toubro wins fourth significant order in two months, this time in Assam

    Larsen & Toubro wins fourth significant order in two months, this time in Assam

    Larsen & Toubro wins fourth significant order in two months, this time in Assam
    By Hormaz Fatakia   IST (Updated)

    Larsen & Toubro classifies a "significant" order as one that has an order value between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

    Larsen & Toubro's buildings and factories business has won an order to construct a new medical college and hospital from the Assam state government on an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) basis.
    The buildings and factories business falls under L&T construction which in turn falls under the infrastructure division of the company. As of the quarter ended June, the infrastructure business contributed 40 percent to L&T's overall topline and comprises 73 percent of the order book.
    The order has been classified under the "significant" category, implying the order value range to be between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore. This is the company's fourth "significant" order over the last two months.
    L&T will construct a facility which will include a 430-bed teaching hospital, an academic block, an autopsy block, a private ward, a hostel, and residential facilities. The 9.44 lakh square feet project is supposed to be executed over three years.
    Orders have also come for L&T's construction business from a prestigious client to construct a commercial office space in Bengaluru with an approximate built-up area of 10 lakh square feet. The project is to be designed using the build and collaborate module and must be completed over 12 months.
    Add-on orders have also been received for various ongoing projects within the airports, public spaces, factories, office spaces and data centre divisions.
    Two weeks earlier, L&T's water and effluent treatment business won a repeat order from the department of water resources in Odisha, which was also classified under the "significant" category.
    Shares of Larsen & Toubro are off opening lows, currently trading 0.2 percent lower at Rs 1,838.45 as of noon.
    First Published:  IST
