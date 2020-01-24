This large-cap engineering major's share price could rise over Rs 400 in the next 12 months
Updated : January 24, 2020 03:16 PM IST
Shares of Larsen & Toubro quoted at Rs 1,359 apiece on BSE at 1.14 pm, higher by 2 percent.
Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) have returned a modest 5 percent in the last one-year, under-performing the Sensex by over 10 percent.
L&T reported a 15.2 percent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,352.1 crore for the third quarter ended December 31.
