Larsen & Toubro Infotech shares drop; how brokerages are reading IT firm's Jan-Mar results

Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) shares fell on Wednesday, a day after the technology consulting and digital solutions firm reported its quarterly financial results. The LTI stock dropped as much as 3.9 percent to Rs 5,270 apiece on BSE in early deals.

At 9:30 am, LTI shares were down by Rs 89.8 or 1.6 percent to Rs 5396.4 apiece on the bourse.

Post-market hours on Tuesday, L&T Infotech reported a net profit of Rs 637.5 crore for the period between January and March, up 4.1 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis and in line with Street estimates.

The IT company's revenue, though increased four percent sequentially, was short of analysts' expectation.

Metric CNBC-TV18 poll Profit Rs 636 crore Revenue Rs 4,352 crore EBIT Rs 757.5 crore EBIT margin 17.40% Dollar revenue $578.5 million

LTI reported sequential growth of 3.6 percent in revenue in constant currency terms, and announced a final dividend of Rs 30 for the year ended March 2022.

The company's shares declined in the run-up to the earnings announcement.

How brokerages are reading LTI's results

Nomura maintained a 'neutral' rating on the LTI stock with a target price of Rs 5,970.

The brokerage said the company's financial results for the final three months of the financial year 2021-22 were a mixed bag, with softer-than-expected revenue growth due to onsite supply-side challenges.

The company's earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) largely met estimates, but that was due to savings from Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, according to Nomura.

The brokerage cut LTI's earnings per share (EPS) estimates for the financial years ending March 2023 and March 2024 by around three percent.

Nomura prefers Persistent Systems among midcap IT stocks.