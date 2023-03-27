English
Larsen & Toubro's power transmission and distribution business wins large orders

By Bhavyata Kagrana   |Bhavyata Kagrana Mar 27, 2023 1:46:49 PM IST (Published)

L&T also informed that the business has bagged an order through a consortium to establish a 500kV transmission line.

Multinational conglomerate Larsen and Toubro Ltd. (L&T) announced on Monday that its power transmission and distribution (T&D) business has secured EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) orders in India and overseas.

The company disclosed the order size to be "large." L&T categorises orders between Rs 2,500-5,000 crore within the "large" category.
One of the orders is related to the works to establish over 365 km of 765kV double circuit transmission lines to enable transfer of power from Rajasthan to Gujarat during a high renewable energy availability scenario.
Notably, India has taken up major transmission system expansion works to integrate renewable energy projects in Gujarat and to evacuate power from solar energy zones in Rajasthan.
Another order won by L&T is to implement an Advanced Distribution Management System (ADMS) in the Greater Mumbai area.
L&T says this order marks the penetration of intelligent controls, which have till now been limited mostly to generation and transmission levels, into the distribution level.
The company has also secured another order to develop distribution infrastructure in a district of Chhattisgarh under the Revamped, Reforms-based and Results-linked Distribution Sector (RDSS) Scheme. The scope of the work essentially includes loss-reduction works.
Overseas, one of the orders L&T has received is to construct a 380kV substation with associated transmission interconnections in Saudi Arabia, while another order is to construct 275kV and 132kV transmission lines in the eastern coast of peninsular Malaysia.
L&T also informed that the business has bagged an order through a consortium to establish a 500kV transmission line, associated with the transmission system improvement project, for enhancing system security in the northern and central regions of Thailand.
The company added that additional orders have been won in the ongoing substation and transmission line works in India and the Far East.
Shares of L&T are trading little changed after cooling off from the day's high at Rs 2,164.35.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
    X