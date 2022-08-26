L&T can tide over a weak economy via this factor

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Credit Suisse is concerned about the lack of private orders for Larsen & Toubro, but it highlights factors that will help the company tide over a weak economy.

Larsen & Toubro Ltd's diversified portfolio of orders and clients will help the engineering and infrastructure conglomerate tide over weak economic conditions, according to a report from Credit Suisse.

The breadth in orders has enabled L&T to maintain steady organic growth. Between FY13 and FY22, L&T's order inflow grew at a 5.3 percent CAGR. The brokerage firm said the company could take advantage of the cyclical momentum with the lag of a year, adding that the market capitalisation has barely moved in four years.

For the April-June period, L&T's order inflow increased to Rs 41,800 crore from Rs 26,600 crore during the same period last year. There has been a substantial increase in overseas orders, which almost doubled year-on-year.

West Asia has been a substantial contributor, with nearly 35 percent of the order inflows coming from the region over the last 12 months. Credit Suisse said the pace of orders from West Asia could sustain due to the company's merits like its physical presence and past track record.

The brokerage has expressed concerns over the lack of orders from the private sector. On an absolute basis, they are still lower than the average of Rs 30,000 crore between FY11 and FY13. Even state government orders are below their historical weight and can drive opportunity in the future, according to the note.

With the FY22 backlog higher by 25 percent, the company can also benefit from pent-up execution. This can also boost the company's top line, which has barely moved since FY19.

Here are some of the other points from the Credit Suisse report:

Rating: Outperform

Price Target: Unchanged at Rs 2,250

Expect EPC inflows of Rs 1,53,000 crore in FY23

Residential & Commercial realty, industrial plants, and infrastructure can be a

Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 60,000 crore opportunity.

Competitive intensity is stable while churn between some competitors is scaling up & some are losing traction.

Shares of Larsen & Toubro were trading 0.8 percent higher at Rs 1,892.50 as of 1:15 pm.