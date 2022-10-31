L&T Construction wins significant power transmission orders in Saudi Arabia

Mini
The company classifies those orders ranging between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore as 'significant.'
Recommended ArticlesView All
COP27 explained: What is COP and why is it important?
IST3 Min(s) Read
Bollywood in a funk: What's ailing the Hindi film industry?
IST3 Min(s) Read
Larsen and Toubro Ltd. (L&T) shares jumped over 2 percent in trade on Monday after it announced that its construction division has secured multiple Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) orders to build transmission lines and substations in Saudi Arabia.
The company classifies those orders ranging between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore as 'significant.'
The business will undertake engineering, design, procurement, and construction of more than 400 kilometers of 380kv Overhead Transmission Lines and a new 230kv Gas Insulated Substation with associated automation and protection systems.
The transmission network will help Saudi Arabia towards attaining an optimal generational mix as envisaged in its strategic vision for 2030.