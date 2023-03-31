English
Larsen & Toubro's Power Transmission & Distribution business wins "significant" orders

By Jitesh Jha  Mar 31, 2023 11:16:22 AM IST (Published)

L&T classifies orders ranging between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore as a "significant" order.

Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Friday announced that L&T Construction has won "significant" engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) orders for its power transmission and distribution (PT&D) business.

L&T classifies orders ranging between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore as a "significant" order.
The multiple EPC orders include, establishment of 765kV and 400kV gas insulated substations, to serve as pooling substations, in the Khavda Renewable Energy (RE) zone. The company says, the Khavda RE park being developed in Gujarat’s Kutch region, will be one of the largest of its kind in the world.
In addition, the PT&D business of L&T Construction has won an order for RE zone in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, where gigawatts of solar and wind energy generation projects are being developed. The company has won an order to establish 765kV gas insulated and air insulated substation bays at the pooling and remote end substations.
Also Read | Larsen & Toubro wins fourth order in March after large win from Vedanta Group
The combined scope of these substation packages includes more than 7 km of gas insulated bus ducts, bus reactors and protection and automation systems.
Further, the PT&D business has also bagged orders to develop distribution infrastructure in two circles of Rajasthan’s prominent distribution companies (DISCOM).
This is the fifth order that Larsen & Toubro has won in the month of March.
Also Read | Larsen & Toubro issues non-convertible debentures worth Rs 2,000 crore
Shares of Larsen & Toubro are trading little changed at Rs 2,152.45.
Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here
(Edited by : Hormaz Fatakia)
X