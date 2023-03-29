Larsen & Toubro wins fourth order in March after large win from Vedanta Group

This is Larsen & Toubro's fourth order in the month of March.

Larsen and Toubro (L&T), on Wednesday said that its Minerals & Metals (M&M) business has secured two orders from the Vedanta Group, which it classifies as "large." This is the fourth order that the company has won in March.

The engineering and infrastructure conglomerate classifies an order ranging between Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore in size as a "large" order.

First among the two orders pertain to Vedanta's unit Hindustan Zinc, where it will set up a 5 LTPA fertiliser plant, 1.8 LT{A Phosphoric Acid Plant, and a 5.1 LTPADi Ammonia Phosphate (DAP) plant in Rajasthan, within the main plant.

The second order pertains to critical pot shell fabrication, assembly and installation including civil, structural and equipment installation works at the Aluminium Smelter Complex at BALCO Korba in Chhattisgarh. The Vedanta subsidiary aims to expand the capacity of the Aluminium Smelter Complex by 435 KTPA.

The latest development is the company’s second order in one week. On March 27, L&T’s power transmission and distribution business had secured new "large" orders in the domestic and overseas markets.

On March 22, the company’s Water & Effluent Treatment business had bagged significant orders ranging between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore from the Government of Jharkhand. On March 21, the Hydrocarbon business had secured a mega order from an overseas client. Orders between Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 7,000 crore are classified as Mega orders.

