Larsen & Toubro's hydrocarbon business wins major order from overseas client - Shares rise

As of December 31, L&T's consolidated order book stood at Rs 3.86 lakh crore across segments.

Engineering giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) shares jumped nearly 2 percent on Tuesday after the company announced that its hydrocarbon business has bagged "major" contracts from a prestigious overseas client.

The conglomerate classifies contracts worth Rs 5,000-7,000 crore as major orders.

L&T in a filing to the stock exchanges stated that L&T Energy Hydrocarbon (LTEH) has secured multiple offshore packages from the overseas client.

The orders are related to engineering, procurement, construction and installation of offshore structures and upgradation of existing facilities.

The company’s hydrocarbon vertical is executing several domestic and international offshore projects and is committed to building its regional presence in the geographies that it operates in, L&T said.

LTEH offers integrated design-to-build solutions across the hydrocarbon sector to domestic and international customers.

L&T last month signed a contract with the Defence Ministry for the supply of 41 indigenous modular bridges worth over Rs 2,585 crore for the Corps of Engineers of the Indian Army.

The engineering and infrastructure conglomerate reported 24 percent increase in net profit year-on-year in the December quarter aided by an exceptional gain of Rs 97 crore, which was due to the divestment of its mutual fund business. However, the company’s bottomline was lower than the street estimates and the EBITDA margin declined due to cost pressure.

Shares of L&T are trading 1.7 percent higher at Rs 2,214.30.