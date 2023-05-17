Larsen & Toubro Construction bags 'significant' orders in Mumbai and Bengaluru

L&T's buildings & factories (B&F) business has bagged "significant" orders for a residential project in Thane, Maharashtra and a commercial project in Bengaluru.

Engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro Ltd. on Wednesday said that its buildings & factories (B&F) business has bagged "significant" orders for a residential project in Thane, Maharashtra and a commercial project in Bengaluru.

The diversified company in a filing stated that the order has been received from a reputed developer to construct residential towers in Thane. The scope of the work includes construction of core and shell works for five towers comprising ground, 5 podiums, 54 floors and allied parking areas.

The project is to be executed within stringent timelines, the company said.

L&T also stated that the company has bagged a contract from a prestigious client to construct a commercial office space in Bengaluru with an approximate built-up area of 16 lakh square feet. The project is scheduled to be completed in 18 months.

The company categorises orders with a value between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore as "significant."

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide.

