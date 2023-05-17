English
Larsen & Toubro Construction bags 'significant' orders in Mumbai and Bengaluru

May 17, 2023

L&T's buildings & factories (B&F) business has bagged "significant" orders for a residential project in Thane, Maharashtra and a commercial project in Bengaluru.

Engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro Ltd. on Wednesday said that its buildings & factories (B&F) business has bagged "significant" orders for a residential project in Thane, Maharashtra and a commercial project in Bengaluru.

The diversified company in a filing stated that the order has been received from a reputed developer to construct residential towers in Thane. The scope of the work includes construction of core and shell works for five towers comprising ground, 5 podiums, 54 floors and allied parking areas.
The project is to be executed within stringent timelines, the company said.
