Larsen & Toubro Construction bags 'significant' orders in Mumbai and Bengaluru

Engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro Ltd. on Wednesday said that its buildings & factories (B&F) business has bagged "significant" orders for a residential project in Thane, Maharashtra and a commercial project in Bengaluru.

The diversified company in a filing stated that the order has been received from a reputed developer to construct residential towers in Thane. The scope of the work includes construction of core and shell works for five towers comprising ground, 5 podiums, 54 floors and allied parking areas.

The project is to be executed within stringent timelines, the company said.