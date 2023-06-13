Larsen & Toubro's hydrocarbon business gets 'significant' order for offshore project

The hydrocarbon unit of L&T offers attractive integrated design solutions to its domestic as well as overseas clients and customers across the hydrocarbon sector.
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced on Tuesday that its hydrocarbon business arm has secured a significant order from a prestigious overseas client. The scope of the project comprises engineering, procurement, construction (EPC), and installation services for the new offshore structures.
The company is currently executing multiple domestic as well as international offshore projects and is working towards building a regional presence in locations like India, where it is focused on the growth of local skills and talent.
The engineering and construction giant did not disclose the total value of the project, but as per L&T’s classification projects worth Rs 1,000-2,500 crore fall under the ‘significant’ category.
L&T Energy Hydrocarbon, the hydrocarbon business arm of L&T, is also actively improving procurement from local vendors by engaging commercially with local contractors on the foundation of a sustainable workload.
For the March quarter, L&T posted a 10 percent year-on-year rise in revenues at Rs 58,335 crore, lower than expectations of Rs 59,300 crore, aided by strong execution of a large order book in the infrastructure projects segment and robust momentum in the IT&TS portfolio.
Shares of L&T ended 0.62 percent higher at Rs 2,354.40 on Tuesday.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
