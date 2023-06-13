Larsen & Toubro's hydrocarbon business gets 'significant' order for offshore project

The hydrocarbon unit of L&T offers attractive integrated design solutions to its domestic as well as overseas clients and customers across the hydrocarbon sector.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced on Tuesday that its hydrocarbon business arm has secured a significant order from a prestigious overseas client. The scope of the project comprises engineering, procurement, construction (EPC), and installation services for the new offshore structures.

Live Tv

Loading...

The company is currently executing multiple domestic as well as international offshore projects and is working towards building a regional presence in locations like India, where it is focused on the growth of local skills and talent.

The engineering and construction giant did not disclose the total value of the project, but as per L&T’s classification projects worth Rs 1,000-2,500 crore fall under the ‘significant’ category.