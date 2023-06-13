CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeLarsen & Toubro's hydrocarbon business gets 'significant' order for offshore project News

Larsen & Toubro's hydrocarbon business gets 'significant' order for offshore project

Larsen & Toubro's hydrocarbon business gets 'significant' order for offshore project
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 13, 2023 5:36:39 PM IST (Published)

The hydrocarbon unit of L&T offers attractive integrated design solutions to its domestic as well as overseas clients and customers across the hydrocarbon sector.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced on Tuesday that its hydrocarbon business arm has secured a significant order from a prestigious overseas client. The scope of the project comprises engineering, procurement, construction (EPC), and installation services for the new offshore structures.

Live Tv

Loading...

The company is currently executing multiple domestic as well as international offshore projects and is working towards building a regional presence in locations like India, where it is focused on the growth of local skills and talent.
The engineering and construction giant did not disclose the total value of the project, but as per L&T’s classification projects worth Rs 1,000-2,500 crore fall under the ‘significant’ category.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X