Shares of infrastructure conglomerate Larsen and Toubro Ltd. (L&T) gained nearly 2 percent on Monday to hit a new 52-week high after the company announced that its hydrocarbon business has received a new order.

L&T Energy Hydrocarbon (LTEH) has secured an order under its AdVENT (Advanced Value Engineering and Technology) business vertical. The order is categorized as "significant," implying an order value between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

The order has been awarded by Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd. for licence plus engineering, procurement and construction of a Technical Ammonium Nitrate (TAN) plant along with Weak Nitric Acid (WNA) plant at Gadepan, Kota, Rajasthan.

Last week, L&T’s hydrocarbon business had received multiple offshore orders from a ‘prestigious’ client in the Middle East.

L&T had classified it as a ‘mega’ order, implying an order value size in excess of Rs 7,000 crore.

The company had said that the scope of work included engineering, procurement, construction and installation of various new offshore facilities and integration with existing installations.

L&T was also in the news on Monday after Business Standard reported that the company has emerged as the lowest bidder for the redevelopment of the New Delhi railway station.

According to the report, L&T has submitted a bid of Rs 8,740 crore for the mega project, which is over Rs 3,000 crore higher than the Centre’s estimate.

Shares of Larsen & Toubro are trading 1.5 percent higher at Rs 2,307.